Form Energy key component to north Weirton, W.Va., development

By Craig Howell, Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON — The construction of Form Energy’s first full-scale manufacturing facility will be a key component to the redevelopment of Weirton’s north end, according to officials with the Frontier Group of Companies which has been working to prepare the property over the last several years.

“We’re definitely excited about it,” said David Franjoine, CEO of the Frontier Group of Companies, while attending the ceremonial groundbreaking for Form Factory 1 in Weirton Friday. “We’ve had great partners from the start.”

Form Energy turned another page in writing their story Friday holding a ceremonial groundbreaking in Weirton for its planned Form Factory 1, inviting community guests, investors and partners to take part in the celebration.

Form Factory 1 is now under construction on 55 acres within the Frontier Crossing development, which includes several hundred acres of property once used by the former Weirton Steel Corp. for its steel-making processes.

The facility, once complete, will manufacture a new iron-air battery capable of storing 100 hours of electricity. The company anticipates the creation of at least 750 jobs.

Franjoine said the company’s decision to come to Weirton, selecting the site out of 500 locations across 16 states, will serve as a major building block for the future of the city and its people, spurring the creation of new jobs and investment.

“It means a lot to us, but it will mean a lot to the community for years to come,” he said. …

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2023/05/form-energy-key-component-to-north-weirton-development/