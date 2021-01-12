Follansbee, West Virginia considering ATV ordinance

By Warren Scott, The Weirton Times

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee Council may adopt an ordinance regulating all-terrain vehicles after hearing concerns from residents about the safety of young riders of them.

On Monday Deputy Police Chief Dan Casto said while residents of the Parkview area have complained of ATVs dragging mud across roads,they seem most bothered that the riders will harm themselves.

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Alexis Russell, who represents Parkview, said drivers have told her they nearly struck the vehicles as they crossed their paths.

Casto said he’s spoken to the youth and their parents about potential dangers to them and feels his warnings didn’t fall on deaf ears.

But he acknowledged many city governments prohibit ATVs on their streets unless they are being used for work, such as plowing snow or towing a trailer used in yard work…

