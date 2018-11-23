Flu shots recommended in season of W.Va. holiday travel, gatherings
The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — As families, friends and co-workers gather for holiday gatherings and feasts, they may end up spreading influenza in addition to fun and great food, according to health-care providers.
An uptick in influenza cases is likely as individuals travel and people congregate to celebrate the holidays, according to Dr. Mark Povroznik, vice president of quality and chairman of the Infection Control Committee at United Hospital Center.
Although influenza rates across the country remain low, the virus is still impacting lives. …
