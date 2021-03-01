Flood warning in effect for much of West Virginia; Kanawha, Putnam schools announce remote-learning day

Charleston Gazette-Mail

A flood warning is in effect for much of West Virginia, including Kanawha County. The warning, issued by the National Weather Service’s Charleston bureau, remains in effect until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Kanawha County’s official Twitter page said flooding and high water appears to be widespread. “Emergency Management Officials & First Responders spent the night responding to water rescue calls,” they said in a post.

The NWS statement warns drivers to turn around when encountering high water. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the advisory said.

The NWS’s hydrologic observation point at the Coal River near Tornado showed it was at minor flood stage Monday morning and was expected to rise to moderate flooding in the evening. As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, the river was reported to be at a minor flood stage at 25.9 feet. The river is considered to be at moderate flood levels at 27 feet. The NWS projected the river to peak at 29 feet around midnight…

