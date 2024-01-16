Flash Sale Frenzy – West Virginia State Parks announce new promotion 

Major lodging discounts available for a limited time

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Parks has announced an exclusive offer for 30 percent off when booking a stay at a campsite, lodge, or cabin. This discount will run from January 17 to 23. Some exclusions apply.



“Plan something to look forward to with our exclusive Flash Sale Frenzy, offering a spectacular 30% discount on campsite, lodge and cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks,” said Chief of WV State Parks Brad Reed.



Key Sale Details:

30% off your entire stay (valid on lodges, cabins, and campsites, with a two night minimum)

Good for stays between now and March 31, 2024

Offer excludes Stonewall, Canaan, and Blackwater Falls

Blackout Dates: 2/16/2024 – 2/19/2024 (President’s Day)

Promo Code: FLASH

From January 17 to 23, seize the opportunity to escape the ordinary and embrace the natural beauty of West Virginia. Whether you prefer the comfort of lodges, the coziness of cabins or the adventure of campsites, this flash sale has you covered.



Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to create lasting memories with friends and family. Immerse yourself in the beauty of West Virginia’s landscapes and unwind in the comfort of our state-of-the-art accommodations.



To redeem this exclusive offer, use promo code FLASH during your booking process. The offer won’t last long; Flash Sale Frenzy will run from January 17 to 23. Book your West Virginia State Park stay today.



For more information and to book your unforgettable State Parks getaway, visit wvstateparks.com/deals.



About West Virginia State Parks

West Virginia’s state parks and forests are the vacation destination of choice for more than 7 million people each year. Made up of 36 parks, 9 forests and three rail trails, the West Virginia State Parks system provides endless opportunities for family fun and adventure. Make memories that last forever. Book your adventure at WVstateparks.com.



West Virginia State Parks is managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.