First lady offers support, hopeful message during visit to Mountain State

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First lady Jill Biden touched down in Charleston Thursday afternoon to show support for students getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic at Capital High School.

Biden held the hand of Capital sophomore Destiny Belcher as she received her first dose of the vaccine Thursday, the first day that people as young as 12 years could access it.

“I was probably squeezing your hand tighter than you were squeezing mine,” the first lady said to Belcher, who later gushed to actress Jennifer Garner, who also watched Belcher get vaccinated, that she loves all of her movies.

Biden landed at Yeager Airport just as officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks…

