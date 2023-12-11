First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog during assembly at Ravenswood High School

West Virginia Press Association

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Ravenswood High School on Dec. 8 for an assembly to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program.

The dog introduced at the event is named Nutter, and he is a Chocolate Labrador Retriever.

“We have seen how impactful our Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been in schools throughout the state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “I am thrilled to welcome Nutter and can’t wait to hear about the wonderful work that he does with the students at Ravenswood High School.”

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, seventeen Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed across the state. Nutter will make the 18th!

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.

Following the assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Nutter.

“I’m excited for this opportunity in our school; the therapy dog will make a special impact on our students that will be unmeasurable,” Trevor Cummings, Principal of Ravenswood High School said. “I look forward to knowing he will be in the building to brighten our kids’ days. I’m thankful for the Friends With Paws program and that Nutter was placed here.”

The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

Schools that previously received therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program include:

● Coal, a male Black Labrador, at Welch Elementary, McDowell County

● Foster, a male Golden Labradoodle, at Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur County

● Jasper, a female Yellow Labrador, at Lewis County High School, Lewis County

● River, a male Yellow Labrador, at Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming County

● Shadow, a male Black Labrador, at Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy County

● Jet, a male Yellow Labrador, at Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County

● Kylo, a male Black Labrador, at Lenore PK-8 School, Mingo County

● Winnie, a female Apricot and White Labradoodle, at Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County

● Kasha, a female Yellow Labrador, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas County

● Marshal, a male Cream Labradoodle, at Hinton Area Elementary School, Summers County

● Louie, a male Yellow Labrador, at Bridgeview Elementary School, Kanawha County

● Oakley, a male Apricot and Cream Labradoodle, at Oakvale Elementary School, Mercer County

● Ruby, a female Golden Retriever, at Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

● Malfoy, a male Yellow Labrador, at Chapmanville Intermediate School, Logan County

● Tora, a female Yellow Labrador, at Elkins High School, Randolph County

● Skye, a female Brown Labradoodle, at Berkeley Springs High School, Morgan County

● Penny, a female Yellow Labrador, at Pendleton County Middle/High School, Pendleton County

More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.

A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.



In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.