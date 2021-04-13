Finding himself: West Virginia man looks to help others with release of first book

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — There are some seemingly defining moments, defining traits that could give a stranger a certain impression of Josh Brown Sr. — his outstanding athletic accomplishments at Jefferson High School, a fatal drunk-driving accident that landed him in prison.

However, to those who know him and to those who read his book, “Prison 2 Purpose: My Road to Redemption and Your Road to Triumph,” Brown is so much more, the true embodiment of finding oneself and finding purpose, finding light at the end of a negative incident. It’s that side of himself and that pathway to purpose that Brown hopes readers find from his book.

“The book was something that I actually started my second year I was incarcerated,” he said. “I got into a drug program that I had to take. Meanwhile, I was volunteering to help inmates get their GED. I was helping some inmates with some of their college work, and I was working as a teacher’s assistant. I kept walking into her room, and she had this wall. It really had a lot of success stories from people all over the country, not just where I was at. I told her, ‘One day, I want to be on this wall. I want to write a book.’” …

