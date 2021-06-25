Final round of W.Va. Open today at Pete Dye Golf Club, Bridgeport

David Bradshaw leads field

Release from West Virginia Golf Association

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — David Bradshaw, an 11-time WV Open champion, leads a field that includes 11 professional and 51 amateur golfers vying for the 2021 West Virginia Open Championship title today at the Pete Dye Golf Club.

David Bradshaw

Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry topped the leader board at four under par after play on Thursday.

Thursday was the second of three days of tournament play for WV Open, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) with presenting sponsor WVU Medicine.

Thursday saw the field of 132 qualifiers cut to the top 62 players for Friday’s final round. After the first round of the 88th WV Open, amateurs Nick Fleming of Cabins and Mason Williams of Bridgeport were tied for the lead starting the day at one under par, followed by amateur Christian Boyd of Charles Town and Bradshaw tied at par.

“The golf course has dried out significantly from the rains earlier in the week. The course is playing firm and fast, perfect conditions for this championship,” according to WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman. “The leaders began to separate themselves from the rest of the field today and will prove to be a great finish Friday.”

“The final round of the WV Open features a strong field with some familiar names and some new faces on a great golf course that really tests a golfer’s skill,” said WVGA President Philip A. Reale. The WVGA staff, working hand in glove with the ownership and staff of Pete Dye Golf Club has orchestrated a great WV Open, again on just simply a wonderful course that is a true test of golf. None of this would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors and especially WVU Medicine. We will be anxious to crown a champion.”

Joining Bradshaw today will be Nick Fleming of Cabins, Chris Williams of Scott Depot, Matt Tashenberg of Morgantown, Mason Williams of Bridgeport, Kenneth Hess of Parkersburg, Woody Woodward of Bridgeport, Pat Carter of Huntington, Boyd Christian of Charles Town, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, Samuel Berry of Morgantown, Jonathan Clark of Hurricane, Trent Tipton of Orient, Thaddeus Obecny II of Wheeling, Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston, Noah Mullens of Milton, Bryan Myers of Wheeling, Todd Duncan of Daniels, Jess Ferrell of Fairmont, Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant, Marco Oliverio of Bridgeport, Davey Jude of Hurricane, Philip Reale of Hurricane, Brian Myers of Hurricane, Ty Roush of Mason, Kollin Hopwood of Elkins, Michael Gervais of Bridgeport, Ryan Bashour of Morgantown, Jackson Hill of Daniels, Mitch Hoffman of Poca, John Ross of Freeman, David Scragg of Poca, Trevor Hedges of Martinsburg; John D. Francisco of Shepherdstown, Jacon Nickell of Wheeling, Cole Darbyshire of Charleston, Josh Arbaugh of Morgantown, Cam Roamof Huntington, Alex Easthom of Ravenswood, Matthew Barrish, Isaiah Zaccheo of Beckley, Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek, Jeff McGraw of Princeton, Brandon Katzeff of Morgantown, Howie Peterson of Weirton, Daniel Morgret of Washington, Scott Davis of Hurricane, Jim Grimmett of Davin, Berkley Adwell of Lewisburg, Scott Smith of Morgantown, Ryan Mason of Morgantown, Jeremy Tucker of Letart, Cason Edwards of St. Marys, Cole Moore of Spencer, Christian McKisic of Buckhannon, JP Cochran of Benwood, Mike Keiffer of Scott Depot, Ben Knight of Harrisville, Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot, Brian Anania of Hurricane and David Woodrum of Bluefield.

For those wishing to watch the action in person, the public is welcome Friday and there is no charge for admission. To keep track of daily scores, visit wvga.org.

In addition to WVU Medicine and Coca Cola, other event sponsors include: Advantage Occupational Medicine, Arsenal Resources, Buckhannon Toyota, Encova Insurance, Gray Griffith & Mays A.C., Joe Funderburk, Law Office of Philip A. Reale PLLC, Little General, Mon Health, Omega Commercial Interiors, Pro V Tree Services, PSIMed, Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company, Wincore Windows & Doors and Yes Chevrolet.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

— About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia.