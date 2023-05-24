Final matches set for today’s WVGA Senior Amateur Championship at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two finals matches are set for today at the West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship, sponsored by Little General Stores and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. Pat Carter of Huntington and Bryan Myers of Wheeling will face off in the Championship Bracket finals, while Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg and Lee Cooperrider of Hurricane will face off in the Senior Championship Bracket finals.

Following Monday’s round of 18-hole stroke play and first round of match play, two rounds of match play on Tuesday set the pairings for Wednesday’s final matches.

“We’re always excited to host West Virginia Golf Association state championship events,” said Jimmy Harrison, head golf professional at Sleepy Hollow. “These events highlight our course and give our members access to championship-level golf. We’re pleased to see one of our members, Lee Cooperrider, in the Senior Bracket Championship.”

Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of match play in the Championship Bracket saw:

Brian McPherson of Belpre, Ohio defeat Mitchell Roush of Mason 4 and 2;

Mike Chapman of Athens, Ohio defeat Eric Fairbanks of Morgantown 1 up;

Pat Carter of Huntington defeat John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio 2 up;

Michael Koreski of Parkersburg defeat Glen Martin of Scott Depot 3 and 1;

Todd Westfall of Bridgeport defeat David Bumgarner of Scott Depot in 19 holes;

Harold Payne of Hurricane defeat Bob Clark of Wheeling 1 up;

Bryan Myers of Wheeling defeat David Loggins of Verdunville 5 and 4; and

Chuck Workman of Marlinton defeat Gary Arntz of Inwood 4 and 2.

The semifinal round saw McPherson win 3 and 2 over Chapman, Carter win 5 and 4 over Koreski, Payne win over Westfall 2 and 1 and Myers win over Workman 4 and 2. In the final round, Carter defeated McPherson 3 and 2, while Myers defeated Payne 5 and 4 to set up Wednesday’s championship between Carter and Myers.

Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of match play in the Senior Championship Bracket saw:

Scott Bibbee of Vienna over Nevin Wilson of Surfside in 19 holes;

John Bledsoe over Joe Roy, both of Barboursville, 1 up;

Hank Middlemas of Fairmont over Mike Hall of Winfield 7 and 5;

Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg over Ed Littlehales of Milton 5 and 4;

Cledus Judd of Proctorville, Ohio over Joe Crislip of Parkersburg 3 and 2;

John Crowe of Ridgeley over Douglas Taylor of Charleston 1 up;

Randy Neville of Charleston over Jim Carpenter of Martinsburg 2 and 1; and

Lee Cooperrider of Hurricane over Richard Carder of Fort Ashby 6 and 5.

The semifinal round saw Bledsoe over Bibbee 4 and 3, Christiansen over Middlemas 5 and 4, Crowe over Judd in 22 holes and Cooperrider over Neville 1 up to set up Wednesday’s championship round between Christiansen and Cooperrider.

The Consolation Championship was won 1 up by Jay Davis of St. Clairsville, Ohio over Brian Morrison of Barboursville, while the Consolation Senior Championship was won 7 and 5 by Reid Carroll of Barboursville over Harold Barner of Westover.

For complete results click here for today’s leaderboard.

The Senior Amateur Championship concludes Wednesday. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.