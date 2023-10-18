Feeding West Virginia: The Health Plan and Mountaineer Food Bank launch groundbreaking partnership

Partnership kick-off volunteer day scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The Health Plan (THP) and Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) have teamed up with health centers across the state to address food insecurity and its impact on the health of West Virginians.

Currently, more than 200,000 West Virginians face food insecurity due to availability, accessibility or cost. Through the Food for Health Program, THP and MFB will supply mountaineers in need with healthy, fresh food boxes each month. These packages will include fresh produce, protein, and shelf-stable food, all tailored to support members’ nutritional needs.

“As we embark on this journey with Mountaineer Food Bank, we are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the health of West Virginians,” said Jeff Knight, president and CEO of The Health Plan. “We believe that by addressing the critical issue of food insecurity and offering support to those with limited access to healthy foods, we can make a significant difference in our home state.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Health Plan in a shared commitment to address food insecurity in our communities. The Food for Health Program is vital for those struggling with chronic illness and food insecurity,” said Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to feed West Virginia’s hungry while improving the health and well-being of those we serve.”

THP and MFB teams are kicking off the partnership by hosting a volunteer event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at the Mountaineer Food Bank Headquarters in Gassaway, W.Va.

For more information about The Health Plan and our partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank, please contact Public Relations Specialist Haley Wade at 740-699-6285 or [email protected].