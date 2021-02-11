Federal stimulus package: Bluefield, West Virginia, leaders want municipal funding included

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Bluefield leaders want to write a letter to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to ask them to try to retain the money in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan earmarked for states and local governments.

That stimulus package, pushed by Pres. Joe Biden, is now in the process of being finalized, but Democrats and Republicans have different versions, including how much, if any, of the $350 billion for states and municipalities will remain in the package.

Capito was one of 10 Republicans who met with Pres. Biden last week to discuss their offer of a $619 billion alternative, which earmarks no money for states and municipalities.

The outcome of any negotiations that create the final proposal directly impacts Bluefield and all cities and municipalities.

During the Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday, Treasurer Kelly Davis told the board the city received $402,000 for the month of November from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act passed last year to help municipalities to cope financially with the impact of the pandemic…

