Federal attorneys seek indictment against former West Virginia delegate accused in Capitol breach

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., told a judge this week the office plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury for former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans

Evans, 36, of Prichard, is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the nation’s Capitol. Evan is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The charges were filed by way of an information, which allows a person to be charged with a crime without a grand jury presentment. It typically indicates the person is cooperating with the case, and it cannot be filed without the defendant’s consent.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May with Huntington attorney David Tyson representing him. US Attorney Kathryn Fifield said at his arraignment they were in the early stages of negotiations...

