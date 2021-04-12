Far out: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” turns 50

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Any ex-pat West Virginian who has ever punched up “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on the jukebox in a flatlands bar can tell you.

The late John Denver’s far-out ode to moonshine, mountain mamas and winding, Whitman-like lanes can’t help but make a person on the other end of that exchange feel like he should have been home yesterday.

Even if the summoner of the three minutes and eight seconds of sudden, unexpected longing couldn’t get out fast enough after graduation.

Fifty years ago on this day – April 12, 1971 – West Virginia became a destination, on AM radio.

That’s when the aforementioned song was released as a single from Denver’s “Poems, Prayers and Promises” album…

