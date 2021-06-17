Faith leaders urge West Virginia representatives to support Equality Act

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Area faith leaders met on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church to express their support of the Equality Act and urge state representatives to advocate for the protection of LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination.

The Equality Act is a piece of federal legislation that seeks to modernize and improve United States civil rights laws with explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, women, people of color and people of all faiths.

Over 100 faith leaders representing more than 30 cities across the state have voiced their support of the act and have signed an open letter endorsing LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination protections and detailing why state representatives need to support its passage.

“LGBTQ people are our friends, neighbors, family and coworkers. We are all God’s children and we all deserve to go about our daily lives without the fear of discrimination. Despite our diversity of faith traditions and backgrounds, we share the fundamental belief that we are all called to treat others with the respect we desire for ourselves,” the faith leaders wrote…

