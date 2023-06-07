Fairmont’s Jess Ferrell takes WV Golf Association Amateur Series at Stonewall Resort

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, saw Jess Ferrell of Fairmont the Championship Division at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke with a one under par 71 on the strength of seven birdies.

Jess Ferrell of Fairmont

Other highlights in the Championship Division included four birdies each for Joseph Raneiri of Fairmont and Jared Taylor of Bluefield.

Bob Clark of Wheeling captured the Men’s Gross Division with a three under par 69 thanks, in part, to scoring six birdies. Gary Roush of Mason took the Men’s Net Division with a two under par 68.

Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg claimed the Women’s Gross Division with a six over par 78, while Karen Rainey of Daniels took the Women’s Net Division, also with a six over par 78.

“We are happy to have PSIMED as a presenter this season,” said Stonewall’s Head Golf Professional Mike Rogers. “We saw a great day of golf and the course was in great condition, thanks to our new Superintendent Jim Welling. We were excited for the women and men to see the course in the championship condition they deserve.”

“Our players did well today and had some great course conditions,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “Thanks to PSIMED for their support and Stonewall for their hospitality.”

Bob Clark of Wheeling

The West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on gross and net scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV Amateur Series @ Stonewall Resort.



The WV Amateur Series is back in action Friday, July 2, at the Woodhaven Course in Daniels.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf.

Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg

We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.