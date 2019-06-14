Facing tough questions: Gov. Justice fields public concerns at town hall meeting in Bluefield, W.Va.

By EMILY D. COPPOLA, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice was faced with questions about education, drug addiction, infrastructure, and more Thursday by a lively crowd during a town hall meeting at Bluefield State College.

Topics brought up by citizens included education reform, roadway progress, the Grant Street Bridge closure and more. Guests stepped up to the microphone to freely address Justice and ask any question.

Tensions rose from the beginning as McDowell County resident Sherry Kennedy voiced her concerns of children being addicted to drugs from birth. Kennedy, who said she is an advocate for innocent children, seeks to not only help the children born addicted but to help the mothers beat addiction. …

