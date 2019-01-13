Expert: LGBTQ ordinance in W.Va. not likely to increase sex crimes

By Jessica Farrish

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Using a public restroom in Beckley has turned political, and fears about heterosexual men and sexual assault are hitting the fan after a vote by Beckley Common Council on Tuesday to approve the first reading of an amendment that will add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes in Beckley.

Patricia Bailey, executive director of a local group that advocates for sexual assault victims, said Thursday that, contrary to fears of some, the ordinance would not be likely to increase heterosexual sexual attacks perpetrated in women’s bathrooms.

“Most of the rapes that occur in West Virginia, it’s somebody you know,” said Patricia Bailey, whose Beckley-based organization works to prevent sexual assault, advocate for victims of sexual violence and educate business owners and organizations on prevention and response to sex assaults. “It’s usually in your home.” …

