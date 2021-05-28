Expectations running high for West Virginia travel this Memorial Day Weekend

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A pandemic dampened enthusiasm for holiday travel last year, but this year’s Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be a very busy one for local parks and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.

Holiday weekends are historically busy times for the ATV trails, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. The trail was closed for several weeks last year as a precaution against COVID-19. But ridership soon picked up again and even set new records after the trails reopened.

“Exactly like last Memorial Day, it will be completely booked out,” Lusk said. “We have moved permits to every vendor that we have, and all of our lodging providers are saying they have a completely sold out weekend.”

The trail system had an “excellent” May for trail permit sales.

“It will probably be our best May in the history of the trail system. Ever since we reopened, every month as been the highest in permit sales for that month. It’s continuing to grow at an exponential pace,” Lusk stated. “. Towns and businesses are going to be packed full of riders.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/expectations-running-high-for-local-travel-this-memorial-day-weekend/article_c77e9e72-bf47-11eb-a5fb-6b1421066f28.html