Enhanced in-state toxicology services available at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network have realigned their toxicology services to best meet the needs of health care providers and employers.

The drug testing, compliance monitoring, specimen collection and provider consultations previously provided by Mountain Health Clinical Solutions has been rebranded as Marshall Toxicology as a platform for more timely and comprehensive toxicological analyses.



“Under the Marshall Health umbrella, our longtime commitment to driving accurate results is enhanced, giving us the opportunity to expand our testing platforms and to pursue additional training for both medical and graduate students at Marshall University,” said Marshall Health Pathologist Krista Denning, M.D., professor and chair of the department of pathology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and medical director of Marshall Toxicology.

Marshall Toxicology now offers urine testing for more than 80 different pharmaceuticals and drugs of abuse. These tests help physicians identify patients at risk of substance misuse and facilitate referral to treatment services. Likewise, employers across the region rely on these services to support a drug-free workplace and effective return-to-work programs. Testing is conducted in state, generating an average turnaround time of two to three days.

Marshall Toxicology, located at 2561 3rd Ave. in Huntington, is accredited by the College of American Pathologists. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.marshallhealth.org/toxicology or call Marshall Toxicology at 304-781-4445.

