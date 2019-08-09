Employees told during W.Va. meeting that Ohio Valley Medical, East Ohio Regional to Close in 60-90 Days

By ALAN OLSON, The News-Register of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Employees leaving meetings Wednesday in Wheeling and Martins Ferry concerning the future of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital said they were told the two hospitals would close in 60 to 90 days.

Most of those leaving the first of several meetings over the next few days refused to talk to media waiting outside. Hospital administrators have said they would issue a statement later this evening.

Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va.

According to an email from OVMC CEO Dan Dunmyer, which was shared with The Intelligencer, the first meetings at OVMC and East Ohio took place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The email from Dunmyer states, “This will be a very brief meeting and will be for an announcement. …”

No questions were answered during the initial meeting, those in attendance said. The two hospitals combined employ more than 1,100 workers. …

Read more: http://www.theintelligencer.net