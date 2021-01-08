Employees, patients fully Vaccinated at 19 AMFM nursing & rehabilitation centers in West Virginia

Release from AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers:



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This week was V-Day 2 as employees and patients at AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers (N&RC) received the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the help of their partner Lifetree Pharmacy, all 19 AMFM centers were the first of West Virginia’s long-term care centers to complete the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and likely the first in the United States.

More than 2,600 employees and patients at AMFM Centers received the COVID-19 vaccine and out of this number, more than 200 AMFM employees and patients received their first dose. Most patients and employees who receive the second dose should be up to 95% protected from COVID-19 about seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

AMFM used their partner pharmacy, Lifetree Pharmacy, to administer all vaccines. Since December 15th, Lifetree Pharmacy oversaw the rollout of more than 11,000 vaccines across 67 long-term care, assisted living centers and other organizations in Phase 1a. In addition, the pharmacy was honored to serve and help protect our Veterans across two West Virginia Veteran locations by administering the vaccine.

“I am so thankful and proud of our employees, patients and families for coming together to protect each other by making the choice to become vaccinated. We signed up to care for our patients and each other and chose a profession that cares, and we do not take that responsibility lightly. Make no mistake, we will continue to wear face masks, social distance, practice good hand hygiene and follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19,” shared John Elliot, Owner of AMFM.

During the first vaccination clinic in December, 2,138 patients and employees received their first dose of the vaccine. Below are the number of vaccines that will be completed during this week’s clinics.

Patient & Employee Vaccinations during 2nd Vaccination Clinics:

Center – Patients , Employees

Braxton Health Care Center – 51; employees, 65

Bridgeport Health Care Center – patients, 62; employees, 51

Cabell Health Care Center- patients, 69; employees, 58

Cameron Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 47; employees, 67

Clarksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 80; employees, 75

Clay Health Care Center – patients, 53; employees, 82

E. A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 42; employees, 44

Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Friday) – patients, 36; employees, 36

Greenbrier Health Care Center – patients, 58; employees, 72

Hillcrest Health Care Center – patients, 80; employees, 104

Lincoln Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 55; employees, 73

McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 76; employees, 86

Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 80; employees, 60

Pleasant Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 79; employees, 65

Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 86; employees,81

Taylor Health Care Center – patients, 40; employees,5 0

Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 47; employees, 38

Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 55; employees, 60

Wyoming Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – patients, 29; employees, 51

About AMFM:

AMFM operates 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers are in Braxton, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Greenbrier, Lincoln, Mason, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”

