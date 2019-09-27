Embassy Suites hotel unveils $10 million makeover in Charleston, W.Va.

By Clint Thomas, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON. W.VAA. — A grand reopening event this week revealed several vistas of a sweeping $10 million renovation endeavor underway at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel at 300 Court St. in Charleston.

Pam Thaxton, Embassy Suites by Hilton Director of Sales and Marketing

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, representatives from Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito’s offices, Charleston Area Alliance President Matt Ballard, and other officials, business members and community members attended the “Transformation 2019” renovation reveal party event at the downtown hotel. Goodwin also delivered comments at the evening function.

In progress since early January, the Embassy Suites’ renovations and embellishments include a redesigned atrium, a new lobby bar, a makeover of the ballroom, reimagined guest suites and upgrades to the hotel’s pool and fitness areas, among others.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Director of Sales and Marketing Pam Thaxton elaborated on the improvements and additions to the site, which opened between Washington and Lee streets and across from the Charleston Town Center in September 1997. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/dailymailwv/daily_mail_news/charleston-hotel-unveils-million-makeover/article_da2fa3e1-cb7e-5a75-b1db-d278eaac38ab.html