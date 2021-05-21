Eligible West Virginia residents can begin registering for gift card or savings bond online

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State residents between 16 and 35 years old who are fully vaccinated can now register online to receive either a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday during his pandemic briefing.

“We are opening registration,” he said, adding that it is retroactive to all of those in the age group who are already fully vaccinated. “All who have gotten the shots will get it.”

Those who have now been fully vaccinated and want to register can go to governor.wv.gov.

“We are starting to process the gift cards and they will be going out very, very soon,” he said…

