Elected officials address West Virginia Coal Association’s annual mining symposium

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Coal Association held its 48th annual West Virginia Mining Symposium on Tuesday.

The event in Charleston featured remarks from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., U.S. Reps. David McKinley and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., and representatives of the industry.

After commenting on the events at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, Capito discussed her concerns with some of the energy policies likely to be enacted by President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“A lot of what I think we’re going to see from the Biden administration that concerns me greatly, particularly in terms of coal and our coal jobs, is the Green New Deal,” she said. “They now have a platform to move the Green New Deal not just in the House but to the Senate. Now, they’ve got to get 10 more senators to agree — 10 Republican senators — and that’s probably impossible.” …

