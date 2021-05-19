Effort would boost broadband in West Virginia

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local and regional broadband projects may get a boost from Washington based on a bipartisan effort led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Capito and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Tuesday reintroduced the Rural Broadband Financing Flexibility Act, which would help states, cities,and towns spur investment in rural broadband projects.

The goal is to provide state and local governments options relating to financing broadband projects, including the issuance of tax-exempt bonds, public-private partnerships, federal tax credits and federal bond payment assistance.

“Since launching Capito Connect in 2015, I’ve been pursuing every angle to ensure rural areas get reliable, affordable connectivity,” Capito said. “This legislation will provide additional funding opportunities for communities looking to invest in rural broadband. I’m proud to team up with Senator Hassan again to reintroduce this legislation that will help close the digital divide in West Virginia and across rural America by incentivizing buildout and expanding financing options.” …

