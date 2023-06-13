Education Alliance celebrating 40 years today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance is celebrating its birthday.

“On June 13, 1983, the Education Alliance received its Articles of Incorporation, beginning an incredible journey as the nation’s first statewide public education fund. Today, we are celebrating our 40th Anniversary,” a representative said of the celebration. “More than ever, West Virginia students need strong business/community partnerships to prepare them for success in a rapidly changing world. You are an essential part of our journey! We are thankful for our volunteers, business partners, and donors. Together we are making a difference!”

The Education Alliance is a nonprofit organization that advocates for a quality public education for all West Virginia children. It was established in July 1983 by business executives who saw the importance of supporting public schools and giving the business community a voice in education. As a nonprofit organization, it is supported 100 percent by grants and donations.