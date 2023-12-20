Education Alliance and AT&T team up to help close digital divide in McDowell County

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the help of a $25,000 contribution from AT&T, the Education Alliance equipped 13 AmeriCorps volunteers with laptops, giving them another tool to help boost digital literacy skills of people in McDowell County. The Education Alliance Mentors will use the donated laptops to plan impactful technology literacy courses in their community for this spring’s annual service project.

This contribution is part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of AT&T’s company wide commitment to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.

“We know that the teaching profession is the job that supports all other careers,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of the Education Alliance. “By providing future teachers with high-quality digital tools and training, we are equipping them for success. I want to congratulate this new cohort of McDowell County Grow Your Own AmeriCorps Mentors and thank ATT for partnering with us to bring these resources to our future educators.”

“Bridging the digital divide is critical for our communities and our country, and we’re committed to improving access to the connectivity that’s vital for advancing both educational and economic opportunities,” said Andy Feeney, president, AT&T West Virginia. “For more than 40 years, the Education Alliance has been doing good things here in West Virginia, and we’re happy to team up with them again on this project in McDowell County.”

CAPTION: Andy Feeney, president of AT&T West Virginia, poses with Education Alliance Grow Your Own Mentor students.