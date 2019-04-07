From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

In the “here we go again” category, the bureaucrats in Charleston continue to prove to the federal government that they simply cannot be trusted with large sums of money.

One would think, after having been placed on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “slow spender” list for much of 2018 for its failure to properly spend Community Development Block Grant program funding for disaster recovery, the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety/Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management would have made the necessary changes to avoid such an embarrassment.

Simply wanting to do the right thing to help those in need does not appear to be a motivator for these folks.