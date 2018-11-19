Editorial: Voter turnout impressive, but civic duty continues

As we prepare to dine with our families and give thanks this week, residents of the Mountain State can indeed be grateful. We not only exercised our civic duty, we did so in impressive numbers.

Overall, voter turnout in West Virginia was 48 percent. That’s right, nearly half of all those registered turned out to vote early or to cast their ballots on Election Day. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, approximately 593,900 ballots were cast statewide. About 183,205 residents statewide cast an absentee ballot during the early voting period.

Secretary of State Mac Warner noted that early voting this year was 10 percent higher than it was in the 2014 midterms. …

