Editorial: Gateway’s future rests in hands of Wayne County, W.Va.

From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington:

The future of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard remains uncertain, but Wayne County officials have until the end of the month to come up with a plan to rescue it.

The rail-to-truck facility has never lived up to its promise of becoming a major shipping point for counties in southern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio. At a meeting of the West Virginia Public Port Authority last week, West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White said the implications of a long-term lease on the facility just became too complicated, so he recommended the state sell the 100-acre facility along Norfolk Southern tracks in Wayne County to the highest bidder.

After hearing pleas from members of the Wayne County Commission in attendance, the board moved to postpone a decision on the public sale of the facility. The Port Authority gave Wayne County officials until the end of the month to submit proposals to save it.

