Economic impact study requested for plan to connect Interstate 68 with W.Va. 2 in Marshall County

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — The next route toward a proposed expansion of Interstate 68 to connect it with W.Va. 2 in Marshall County is an economic impact study.

Robert Miller, executive director of the W.Va. 2 and I-68 Authority, sent a letter requesting the study to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Justice responded to the request last week, saying he would forward it to the state Division of Highways for consideration.

“The project is creeping along slowly, but we’re making some progress,” Miller said.

Miller said he has sent state DOH Secretary Byrd White a request for a meeting to discuss the importance of an expanded I-68.

There continues to be interest at the federal level in expanding the highway and establishing a route connecting Monongalia and Marshall counties, according to Miller. The federal departments of transportation, commerce and energy all have expressed support, according to Miller. …

