Eat your way to free prizes on the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail 

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With summer just around the corner, the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is firing up the grills and inviting hot dog lovers to embark on a tasty adventure – the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail! This unique self-guided tour, now in its second year, highlights nine hot dog stands in Cabell and Wayne counties.

Solidifying the Huntington area’s reputation as the “Hot Dog Capital of West Virginia,” the Hot Dog Trail offers a special opportunity to savor the region’s vibrant culinary scene. Visit five participating stands and receive a commemorative Hot Dog Trail pin. For the adventurous, conquer all nine locations and earn a free Hot Dog Trail t-shirt. Every purchase counts, including classic hot dogs and beloved sides.

Participating Hot Dog Trail stands include:

● Dog Haus Biergarten (Barboursville)

● Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs (Barboursville)

● Frostop Drive-In (Huntington)

● Hazelett’s Triple H Drive Inn (Huntington)

● Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)

● Midway West Drive-In (Huntington)

● Sam’s Hot Dog Stand (Barboursville, Huntington & Lavalette)

● Shaffers Drive-In (Milton)

● Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (Kenova & Huntington)

“Since its launch in May 2023, we’ve welcomed visitors from more than 20 states,” says Anna Adkins, Director of Sales & Marketing of the Huntington Area CVB. “We’ve had so much fun with this project and hope locals and visitors continue to enjoy it.”

Go to visithuntingtonwv.org/hotdogtrail to access the free digital passport and vouchers. The vouchers need to be verified at each restaurant. Upon qualifying, contact the Huntington Area CVB to redeem your prize.

Extend your trip by requesting a free copy of the Huntington Area CVB’s visitor guide or go to visithuntingtonwv.org for more information.

About Huntington Area CVB

The Huntington Area CVB is a nonprofit marketing and sales organization whose sole purpose is to take a leadership role in developing the area’s tourism industry and advancing Cabell and Wayne County as a vacation, group tour and meeting destination.