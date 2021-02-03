Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College presents virtual 2021 Agriculture Innovation Showcase

Release from Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College:

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in partnership with RCBI, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and the West Virginia Department of Education will hold the sixth annual Agriculture Innovation Showcase on Feb. 24 via Zoom.

A month-long lead-up to the Agriculture Innovation Showcase will include resources and features to accelerate education in West Virginia Agriculture and prepare students for the Student Ag Innovation Challenge. Recordings of Agcellerator Master Classes, a series of expert-led workshops designed to provide guidance and resources to educators and classrooms in advance of the 2021 Agriculture Innovation Showcase challenge, are available at https://wvmakes.com/agshowcase. Agcellerator Master Class topics include the Importance of Innovation in West Virginia Agriculture, Innovating for Success, and Bringing It All Together.

The 2021 Student Ag Innovation Challenge features a video-based submission competition that provides the opportunity to demonstrate new ideas, innovations, and inventions while competing for cash prizes and recognitions. The video submission deadline is Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Ag Innovation Showcase will be live-streamed on YouTube on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. until noon. This event showcases innovation in agriculture from across the state of West Virginia and will culminate with the announcement of the 2021 Student Ag Innovation winners and the presentation of awards. Registration, live-stream, and Student Challenger information can be found on the Ag Showcase website: https://wvmakes.com/agshowcase.

The Agriculture Innovation Showcase is made possible by the generous support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.