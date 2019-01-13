Eastern Panhandle Senators gain political clout in W.Va. Legislature
By Jim McConville
MARTINS BURG, W.Va. — State representatives from the Eastern Panhandle entering the 2019 legislative session say they now have more political clout than years past, which they plan to parlay into legislative gains for their constituents.
The Eastern Panhandle’s state senators arrived in Charleston this week holding key slots in the Senate’s finance, education and judicial committees. …
Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who first started in the House of Delegates in 1994, said the Eastern Panhandle commands more than it did 25 years ago.
“There was a view that we were sort of an outpost,” Trump said. “However, that’s changed. In the Senate, you continue to have Sen. Craig Blair, who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee; I’ve been given the honor to continue to chair the Judiciary Committee and now Sen. Rucker is going to chair the Education Committee. And all of us are from the Eastern three counties: Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan.” …
