Dr. Keith A. Hickman joins Parkersburg Family Care Dental

WV Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Coplin Health Systems is pleased to welcome dentist Keith A. Hickman, DDS, to Parkersburg Family Care Dental. Dr. Hickman is excited to join the clinic’s dental team and looks forward to helping people improve their smiles.

“I am especially passionate about teaching patients about good oral health practices and providing quality dental care to patients of all ages in the community,” Dr. Hickman said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Coplin Health Systems at Parkersburg Family Care Dental.”

Dr. Hickman joins Dr. James Szarko and Dr. Samuel Bever at the dental clinic. Dr. Hickman received his Bachelor of Science degree in May 2014 from West Virginia University, where he majored in Biology. Afterward, he attended West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry and obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery in May 2019.

“I have been blessed to work in a variety of dental care settings while doing clinical rotations, and it has made me the well-rounded dentist I am today,” Dr. Hickman said. “I strive for a connection with my patients, letting them know there are newer materials and procedures and that dental treatments don’t have to be painful.”

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said Dr. Hickman’s compassion and desire to improve oral health practices and develop relationships with patients will benefit the community.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hickman join the Parkersburg Family Dental Care team,” Dudley said. “As we strive to honor our mission of serving the health and wellness needs of the Parkersburg community, Coplin Health Systems embraces our role as a health provider for our current patients while expanding our vision for dental care services.”

Dr. Darrin E. Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Coplin Health Systems, added, “Dr. Hickman’s commitment to providing an exceptional level of care and educating patients about good oral habits will help improve the smiles of our Parkersburg Family Care Dental patients.”

Parkersburg Family Care Dental is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, located at 3705 Emerson Square, Parkersburg. Dental services offered include preventive routine dental care, routine exams and cleanings, teeth whitening, fillings, crowns, dentures and partial care, and extraction.

Dr. Hickman is now accepting appointments at Parkersburg Family Dental Care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-485-7717 or visit coplinhealth.com.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978 Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit organization. Since then, Coplin Health Systems has expanded into 14 different facilities located in Wirt County, Jackson County, Wood County in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio, including four school-based clinics. Coplin Health Systems is an advocate for children and families, alongside the communities and strive to give them the best possible care.