Dr. Clay Marsh’s public service helps to keep West Virginians safe, inspire and motivate to brighter future

By John G. Miller, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As intellectual as Dr. Clay Marsh is, he remains down-to-earth, approachable and more than willing to help others understand health issues in West Virginia.

Which explains why Marsh was the perfect choice to serve as Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 expert, where he has helped guide the state’s response to the pandemic.

From calmly and coolly handling the governor’s press briefings to spending time on social media responding to a plethora of comments and questions, Marsh’s guidance is credited as part of the reason West Virginia’s response to the pandemic has helped to limit damage in one of the nation’s most vulnerable states.

For his contributions to the pandemic response, as well as his overall efforts to improve the health of West Virginians, Marsh has been honored for community service by WV News…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/dr-clay-marshs-public-service-helps-to-keep-west-virginians-safe-inspire-and-motivate-to/article_55ad36f5-b5b9-50db-9898-a88e2569f391.html