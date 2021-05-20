Dormant Public Energy Authority holds potential for fossil fuel, clean energy development in West Virginia

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia fossil fuel industry leaders see untapped potential in the state Public Energy Authority.

“If modernized, this authority could be a player in energy development in this state,” Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said.

State code gives the Public Energy Authority broad powers for whenever it may become active again, such as buying, leasing and issuing bonds to build electric power or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state regarding “national initiatives” and “international marketing activities” that concern the mineral development industry.

The Public Energy Authority Board, as constituted under state code, is to consist of the secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the state Economic Development Authority, along with four members appointed by the governor with Senate approval…

