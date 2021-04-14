DOH awards $8.7 million contract for Grant Street Bridge replacement project in Bluefield, West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – A contract has been awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways to build a new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, state officials announced Tuesday.

The $8.7 million contract was awarded Monday, the DOH said.

In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the decaying bridge. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.

Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/doh-awards-8-7-million-contract-for-grant-street-bridge-replacement-project-in-bluefield/article_008bd0f8-9c8a-11eb-bedc-07ebe34794c4.html