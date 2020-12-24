Diversified Gas & Oil Company appoints Greg Hoyer vice president of government affairs

Release from Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation (LSE: DGOC), headquartered in Birmingham, AL with a significant presence in West Virginia, including a regional office in Charleston, has appointed Gregory A. Hoyer Vice President of Government Affairs.

Greg Hoyer

“Greg Hoyer is a respected government affairs professional with more than a decade of oil and gas industry experience across multiple states,” said Ben Sullivan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “As our operations continue to grow across the eastern U.S. and the Appalachian Basin, Greg will represent our company in front of local, state, and federal policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders.”

Hoyer served as Senior Government Affairs Manager for EQT Corporation from 2013-2020. In this role, he was responsible for managing government and community affairs for production and midstream assets in West Virginia, Ohio, and other states in the region. Prior to that, he helped develop and manage the government affairs practice for LGCR Government Solutions. He has also held various positions in government and politics throughout his career.

Hoyer began his position with Diversified in November 2020 and resides in Charleston, W.Va. He is a graduate of the University of Charleston.

For additional information, contact Ben Sullivan at (304) 561-4260, or visit the website at www.dgoc.com.