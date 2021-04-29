Diversified Gas & Oil and Hatfield-McCoy Trails partner on Earth Day Cleanup

2.3 tons of trash collected from Hatfield-McCoy Ivy Branch Trail

Release from Hatfield-McCoy Trails:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Diversified Gas & Oil, PLC properties in West Virginia cover a significant portion of the state – including areas that make up parts of the Hatfield-McCoy, Ivy Branch Trail system. So it was a natural fit for DGOC, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System and police officers from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to partner for an Earth Day Trail Cleanup on April 22.

Hatfield-McCoy and local Diversified Gas & Oil personnel were quick to volunteer and worked together to remove 2.3 tons of debris from the Ivy Branch Trail – including over 50 tires that will now be recycled.

DGOC Production Manager Bob Simmons was proud to be part of the effort. “My wife and I spend most of our free time hiking and bicycling in our beautiful state. We appreciate the opportunity to help restore this little piece of heaven.”

“When DGOC extended their invitation to join with them to celebrate Earth Day, we jumped at the chance,” said John Fekete, HMT Deputy Executive Director, “We must continue to keep our trails and roadways clean and free of trash and litter. We look forward to more collaborations with DGOC in the future!”

Working together organizations like Diversified Gas & Oil, PLC and Hatfield-McCoy Trails can make a difference and contribute to a better quality of life for us all. To find out more about how you or your organization can help our planet visit: www.earthday.org.