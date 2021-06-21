Discovery of chronic wasting disease in Virginia could have implications for West Virginia

By John McCoy, The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Chronic wasting disease of deer has been found in Southwestern Virginia, close enough to West Virginia’s most prized whitetail-producing counties to make wildlife officials nervous.

“CWD is an enormous concern for all wildlife agencies, including us,” said Division of Natural Resources wildlife chief Paul Johansen. “Anytime it shows up close to your border, it gets your attention.”

The recent discovery of a single CWD-positive deer in western Montgomery County, Virginia, touched off alarm bells in the Commonwealth.

A taxidermist working with the Virginia Department of Natural Resources sent a tissue sample from the deer to be analyzed. The sample tested positive for the disease, which causes sponge-like holes to develop in the brains of infected whitetails…

