Digital Relativity celebrates collaborative success at the 44th Annual Telly Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Digital Relativity (DR), a full-service tradigital agency, received national honors during the 44th Annual Telly Awards for its involvement in four video projects. The Telly Awards, which took place on May 23, recognize excellence in video and television across various industries. DR worked with the following organizations to receive recognition:

● WVABLE “Save Now for Peace of Mind Later” – Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast – Government Relations

● West Virginia Lottery “Be A Little Elfish” – Silver Telly Winner in Regional TV – Product and Services

● “Jumpstart” – Bronze Telly Winner in Regional TV – Product and Services

● “Olympic Trials Bid” – Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast

Direct Marketing DR proudly partnered with The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mountaineer Country to create captivating videos while also supporting essential programs within the state. These collaborations reflect the agency’s commitment to fostering growth and development as well as raising awareness of West Virginia initiatives.

Additionally, the “Be A Little Elfish” animated holiday spot which was produced for the West Virginia Lottery in collaboration with Charleston-based advertising agency The Manahan Group, garnered international recognition at the World Lottery Summit winning the Special Category for a Television Campaign Under $25,000.

DR values its partnerships with innovative and visionary organizations that continually push the boundaries of their respective industries. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition. We have an incredibly talented team who helped see these projects from concept to completion, working closely with our partners to achieve their goals,” said DR’s Chief Creative Officer, Abbey Reifsnyder. “We take great pride in the fact that these projects were extremely successful and have won accolades at a national level.”

The winning entries represent the variety of multimedia projects DR specializes in from testimonials, to stop motion animation, to scripted short and long-form videos. The winning entries can be viewed on DR’s website at www.digitalrelativity.com/the-telly-awards/.

The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from top video content producers, from all 50 states and five continents. Each year, the awards celebrate groundbreaking work that captivates and inspires audiences, setting new standards of creativity and storytelling.

About Digital Relativity:

Founded in 2011, Digital Relativity is a full-service marketing and advertising agency

headquartered in Charleston, W.Va. The agency ranked 202 on Inc. Magazine’s 37th and 1,225

on the 38th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000 —

and has garnered numerous awards, including consecutive AAF-WV ADDY “Best of Show”

Awards for three years, along with several PRSA-WV Crystal Awards. DR specializes in an

array of services, including graphic design, responsive web and mobile development,

multimedia production, content and social media, public relations, media planning and search

engine optimization. Digital Relativity works with a number of partners, including the West

Virginia Department of Commerce, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, GoMart, Visit

Southern West Virginia, Bridge Day, CORE, Pocahontas County CVB, Hartford Funds and

others.

For more information, visit www.digitalrelativity.com.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, SeriesFest, Stash Media and Production Hub.