DHHR selects West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition to manage the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health has awarded a grant through a selection process to the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition to manage the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program.

Signed into law by Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia HB 2002 established the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program, which allocates $1,000,000 to help pregnant women and families with infants.

“I am proud that the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition has been selected to manage the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. “This program will provide much-needed support to pregnant women and families with infants, and I am confident that the Pregnancy Center Coalition will do an excellent job of administering it.”

The grants under this program are available for Pregnancy Help Organizations, including Pregnancy Care Centers, Maternity Homes, Adoption Agencies, and Life-Affirming Social Service Organizations.

“We are pleased to join Gov. Justice in supporting a program that will provide medical care, parenting and life-skills education, financial assistance, baby supplies, and other material assistance,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Partners like the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition are vital to strengthening our ongoing efforts to promote the health of children and families in West Virginia.”

“We commend Governor Jim Justice and the many state legislators who recognized the need of our state to support pregnant women and families with practical help as they seek to provide safe and loving care for West Virginia infants,” said Jenny Entsminger, Executive Director of the WV Pregnancy Center Coalition.