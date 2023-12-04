DHHR and Wood County stakeholders collaborate to tackle critical community issues

West Virginia Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) engaged in a pivotal discussion with Wood County stakeholders in an effort to develop solutions for issues including homelessness, mental hygiene, workforce participation, substance use disorder treatment, and behavioral health care in the county.

“Our focus is on fostering collaboration to create sustainable solutions for the betterment of our communities,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., incoming secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By addressing these critical issues head-on, we aim to build a healthier and more resilient West Virginia.”

The discussion also highlighted the introduction of St. Joseph Recovery Center (SJRC) initiatives to address substance use disorder and mental health challenges. SJRC, a substance use disorder and co-occurring behavioral health treatment center, offers specialized programs for adults and veterans including medication-assisted treatment, medical and psychiatric evaluation, medication management, professional therapy, supportive counseling, and peer recovery support services.

A talented musician who successfully graduated from SJRC’s residential treatment program, Nicholas Curtis, performed his powerful original song “Second Chance” for attendees during the meeting.

“Curtis’ journey serves as a testament to the transformative impact of recovery programs and exemplifies the potential for individuals to overcome challenges and thrive with the right support,” said Christina Mullins, DHHR deputy secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “His story inspires us all to continue our efforts in creating a supportive and compassionate environment for those in need.”

The meeting was held at WVU Parkersburg on November 28, 2023. Future meetings will bring together key stakeholders to assist in policy development to address issues identified.