Derrick Evans resigns: Former West Virginia delegate facing federal charges relating to U.S. Capitol riot

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Derrick Evans, (R-Wayne County), has announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.

Evans, who was ready to serve his first term, is facing federal charges of entering a restricted public building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He was arrested Friday on those charges.

Jared Hunt, Communications Director for the House, made the announcement and included a statement from Evans.

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love,” Evans said.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.’” …

