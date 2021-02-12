Delegate Fluharty: Governor Justice’s tax reform plan would primarily benefit wealthy West Virginians

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice came under fire Thursday from Democratic leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates for his plans to phase out the personal income tax, his use of federal coronavirus aid, and for not talking more about broadband.

State Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, gave the Democratic Party response Thursday to Justice’s annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

“What we heard (Wednesday) night was a shift in our priorities, one that prioritizes those who make the most money in this state, not those who are working the hardest necessarily,” Fluharty said.

“I do find it hard to believe that most West Virginians will see relief in their taxes based upon what (Justice) said (Wednesday) night,” Lindsay said.

Justice proposed a phase-out of the personal income tax, lowering the personal income tax by one-half for earners below a certain income and by one-third for residents above a certain income level with ultimate elimination of the tax being the final goal…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/02/fluharty-justice-tax-reform-plan-would-primarily-benefit-wealthy-west-virginians/