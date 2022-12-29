Delegate Criss moves up as West Virginia House makes leadership changes

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON W.Va. — Delegate Vernon Criss will take the reins of one of the most important committees in the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2023 as House Speaker Roger Hanshaw changes up his leadership team.

Hanshaw, R-Clay, notified Criss this week that he will become the new chairman of the House Finance Committee, beginning with the 2023 legislative session that begins Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Criss, R-Wood, will succeed current House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley. According to House sources, Householder will become the new House Majority Leader, succeeding current House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor.

Criss has served as vice chairman of the House Finance Committee since 2018. Speaking by phone Wednesday, Criss said he was honored to be selected by Hanshaw to continue his work by leading the House Finance Committee…

