Delegate Ben Queen announces candidacy for West Virginia State Senate

12th Senatorial District includes Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, Braxton and Clay counties

Release from ‘Friends of Ben Queen‘

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Delegate Ben Queen is the first candidate to formally announce his candidacy for the 2022 election cycle but he isn’t running for re-election to his position in the WV House of Delegates.

Ben Queen

Currently, Queen represents the 48th House District which covers Harrison County and part of Taylor County.

The 26-year old Republican is announcing his candidacy for the WV State Senate representing the 12th Senatorial District. That Senatorial District is currently comprised of Harrison, Lewis, Braxton, Clay and part of Gilmer County.

Queen is the owner of Ben Queen Photography, a sports and event photography business that he started in 2007. His professional career began at just 12-years old as a freelance photographer for The Bridgeport News and The Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram. He is now one of the most recognized sports photographers in West Virginia. Some of his clients include USA Today Sports, Sports Illustrated, ESPN Sports, WVU Athletics, Connect-Bridgeport, and newspapers throughout the region.

As a young entrepreneur, Delegate Queen has been recognized by business organizations, and newspapers for his success in business. Among those honors, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce recognized him as their “Young Entrepreneur of The Year”. In 2014 at the age of 19, The State Journal honored him as their youngest recipient of the “Generation Next – 40 Under 40 in West Virginia”.

Queen was first elected to the WV House of Delegates in 2016 at the age of 20. He is the youngest individual to be elected to the legislature from Harrison County. He was re-elected in 2018 and then again in 2020.

As a member of the WV House of Delegates, his expertise as an entrepreneur and small business owner was called upon when Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw (R – Clay County) appointed Delegate Queen to serve as chairman of the Committee on Small Business, Economic Development & Entrepreneurship. He also serves on the powerful House Judiciary Committee as well as the Committee on Senior, Children & Family Issues. As a leader who understands the importance of broadband internet for education, health care and economic development, Delegate Queen was appointed chairman of the Joint House-Senate Interim Committee on Technology.

“My education, my professional career as a small business owner, and the last five years as

a responsible member of the West Virginia legislature have prepared me to be a WV State Senator,” Delegate Queen said.

“I will be a productive member of the State Senate who will work hard to earn the respect of my colleagues. I will be a leader who listens first. I will work smart to honorably represent the hard working families, business owners and seniors in the 12th Senatorial District”.

Delegate Queen said that as a State Senator he will continue to focus his attention on the issues important to West Virginia families – safe schools; educational opportunities; support for first responders and law enforcement; access to affordable health care; senior services and in-home care; and broadband internet.

“We can no longer use broadband internet as a talking point at campaign time. The pandemic has taught us all that reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity that must be available in every part of all 55 counties. Public safety, health care, education and economic development all depend on our ability to communicate through broadband internet.”

Delegate Queen said he supports West Virginia’s coal, natural gas and oil industries. In his previous elections, he has been endorsed by the WV Farm Bureau, the WV Oil & Natural Gas Association, the WV Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Coal, the WV Trucking Association, the WV Hospitality Association and the WV Hospital Association. He has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and the WV Citizens Defense League.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for the State Senate early in order to give other individuals the opportunity to seriously consider running for my seat in the House of Delegates. I will spend

this summer and next fall campaigning in every county building a grassroots effort to win in 2022,” he said.

Delegate Queen will officially file pre-candidacy paperwork for State Senate at 10am Thursday morning at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Clarksburg. Media members are welcome to attend.