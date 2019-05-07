Del. Paul Espinosa appointed as WV House Education Chair

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a special legislative session focused on education reform nearing, West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has named Del. Paul Espinosa, the former chairman of the House Education Committee, to once again head that committee.

In an interview Monday, Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said the Republican majority in the House of Delegates is currently focused on coming to consensus, although he’s heard many express support for more “flexibility” in education.

Espinosa, who supports “school choice” measures like charter schools and public funding for private schools, had served in that role from 2016-18 before becoming the Majority Whip for the 2019 session. He will only temporarily serve in the position.

